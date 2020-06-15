Home
Klamath Co. reports 9 new cases of COVID-19

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. — Klamath County reports nine new cases and one presumptive case of COVID-19 Monday.

This brings Klamath County to 61 total cases with a total of 40 recovered and 21 active cases. As of Sunday, Klamath County has tested over 4,000. It’s first cases was announced 100 days ago.

Health officials ask the public to follow health guidelines by maintaining six foot social distancing, washing hands, staying home when sick and covering coughs and sneezes.

A presumptive case means the individual has had contact with someone who has been confirmed to have the virus and is exhibiting symptoms. 

