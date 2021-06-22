Klamath Co. School District hosts fire camps

Home
BONANZA, Ore. – Klamath Co. School District is doing its part as fires spark up in the area.  The schools in Bonanza have opened up their buildings for emergency personal, all while holding summer school. The school is hosting agencies, such as ODF’s incident command center.

“If we have the resources and the availability to help support their cause to help the community we feel that’s our obligation,” said Steve Johnson from KCSD.

Johnson said they can host fire agencies for most of the fire season. Last year, the school district hosted ODF during the 242 Fire in Chiliquan, Ore.

