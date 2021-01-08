Klamath Co. schools move forward with in-person learning

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath Co. schools are giving the green light moving forward with in-person learning.
After a 3-hour Zoom meeting with Klamath Co. School Dist. and Klamath Falls City School both decided to reopen schools starting Monday, Jan. 11.
Klamath Co. School Dist. said the joint Zoom meeting had 500 people in attendance. Both organizations voted unanimously late Thursday night for the reopening.
KCSD is giving a full report on the Zoom meeting Friday.
