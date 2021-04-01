Home
Klamath Co. to open burn window April 10th

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. —Twice each year there are open burn windows that allow Klamath County residents the opportunity to burn yard waste.

Klamath County Public Health just announced the 2021 spring open burning window. Public Health officials and the fire department have set burning guidelines.

It begins at 8 A.M. Saturday, April 10th, and ends at 5 P.M. Sunday, April 25th.

For more information visit klamathcounty.org.

