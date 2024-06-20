Klamath County Jail faces a staffing shortage

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore.- Klamath County Detention Center is facing a staffing shortage, leading to a reduction of the number of adults in custody. The detention center has 48 employees and is a 150- bed facility. The sheriff’s office says the staffing levels reached critical numbers earlier this month. The average daily population has been around 120 adults in custody per day. Average daily population has been reduced by approximately 20% through various strategies.

Klamath County Sheriff Chris Kaber said,

Our plan of action is to keep trying to find qualified people to hire, train and do this job. The difficulty is that this job takes a very special type person to be successful at it.

Klamath County Sheriff’s Office said the staff reduction is temporary and they plan to hire more staff by the fall.

