Klamath County legend shares his frightening COVID-19 experience

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. —A Klamath County legend is sharing his COVID-19 experience with the public. He hopes it will get people to take the disease seriously.

The founder of Steen Sports Park, Dave Steen, has impacted thousands in the Klamath Falls community. He tested positive for COVID-19 in early June.

He says he was in excellent health at the time, but he was unvaccinated. The decision not to get the shot affects him to this day. He told Klamath County Commissioner Kelley Minty Morris in an interview that he was hospitalized, and admitted into the ICU.

“There was a point in time where it was scary, my son flew out from Texas not knowing, anyway I made the decision and I am paying the price,” said Steen.

Now Steen is a Covid long hauler, with damaged lungs. He says it’s going to take a while to get them back to where they were.

His message to the public, no matter which vaccine is available, it’s important to get it.

