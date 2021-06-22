Klamath County moving to ‘Moderate Risk’

SALEM, Ore. – The COVID-19 risk level is going down in Klamath County.
This Friday, Klamath County will join Jackson, Josephine and four other counties in the Moderate Risk category, leaving Columbia, Crook, Douglas, Linn, Malheur, and Umatilla Counties in High Risk. All other Oregon counties will be in the Low Risk category.
The news comes as Oregon’s county risk level framework nears an end. Once 70% of people in Oregon 16 and older receive their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, most restrictions laid out in the framework will be lifted. Oregonians may need to continue wearing masks and practice social distancing once the milestone is reached, but all other aspects of the framework will be abandoned.
“Fewer than 45,000 more Oregonians need to receive a first dose to achieve a 70% statewide adult vaccination rate,” said Governor Brown. “Vaccines are the best way for Oregonians to protect themselves, their families, and communities against COVID-19. It’s because so many Oregonians have stepped up to get vaccinated that we will soon be able to lift health and safety restrictions. Get your shot today, and you may just win $1 million through the Take Your Shot, Oregon campaign.”
Because Oregon is within days of reaching the 70% goal, Tuesday’s county risk level movement announcement will be the last.