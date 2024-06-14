Klamath County parents accused of daughter’s death pleading not guilty

KENO, Ore. —Two parents arrested in connection to the death of their daughter, and criminal mistreatment of their other minor children were in court Thursday.

According to the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office, on March 30th of last year 14-year-old Fallon Murdock was found unresponsive in a bathtub in Keno.

The sheriff’s office says she was surrounded by filth and was rushed to the hospital before passing away. It also says after an autopsy report, Fallon Murdock’s death was ruled a homicide by medical neglect.

Her parents, Christopher and Karana Murdock were deemed criminally responsible. Now the two face charges including manslaughter, criminal mistreatment, strangulation, harassment, and endangering the welfare of a minor.

The Klamath County District Attorney’s Office says they both plead not guilty on all charges.

They remain in jail on $250,000 bail each.

