Klamath County School District conducts in emergency preparedness training

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore.- Klamath County School District staff members took part in two days of training to prepare for potential emergencies.

The school district has provided this training three times in the past.

Administrators were tasked with creating emergency response teams within their schools to prepare for multiple kinds of natural disasters and other emergencies.

The two days of training included workshops on building security, fire suppression, search and rescue, and the incident command system.

School administrators were trained so they can use the system in their school buildings, training staff on individual roles and responsibilities.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.