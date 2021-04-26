Klamath County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal crash

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. — The Klamath County’s Sheriff Office is investigating a fatal crash that happened Friday evening.
Police say the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 8200 block of Spring Lake Road.
First responders pronounced the driver, 49-year-old Jason Carl Anderson, and his passenger, 21-year-old Garrett Carl Anderson, dead at the scene.
A second driver involved in the crash was taken to the hospital.
The cause of the crash is under investigation, but the sheriff’s office says speed is believed to be a factor.
