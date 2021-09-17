Home
Klamath County teenager in critical condition after suffering multiple injuries in crash near Merrill

Klamath County teenager in critical condition after suffering multiple injuries in crash near Merrill

Local Top Stories ,

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore — A 13-year-old girl is in critical condition after suffering several injuries in a car crash near Merrill last weekend.

The family of Kaelyn “KK” Carter, told NBC5 that she was coming back home from the Tulelake Butte Valley Fair in California with her friends last Sunday morning. They said the driver then made a turn on highway 39, when the car suddenly rolled and Carter was ejected.

She was taken to Sky Lakes Medical Center before being flown to OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in Portland.

“KK had a laceration to her liver, ruptured spleen, lost one of her kidneys, broken pelvis, fractured vertebrae’s, intubated on a ventilator, and sedated but is making slow improvements. Outside of these current known injuries, they are concerned about her lungs not functioning properly, and brain trauma.” the family shared on the GoFundMe post.

Carter’s grandfather, Monty Holloway, said she’s gone through four surgeries and is awaiting a fifth procedure on her pelvis this week.

“We expect this to go on for months, getting Kaelyn and her families whatever help and support they can get right now,” Holloway said. “Anything is appreciated, even if its just a prayer or thought right now.”

Holloway said Kaelyn’s mother is grateful for the outpouring of support from the community.

The family set up a GofundMe page to help with medical expenses. The link can be found here: Kaelyn’s Cause

*KOBI-TV NBC5 does not guarantee money deposited to this account will be applied for the benefit of the person or persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering making a donation, you should consult your own advisors, and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

 

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »