Home
Klamath County’s open burn window ending tomorrow

Klamath County’s open burn window ending tomorrow

Local News Top Stories , , , ,

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. — The open burning window in Klamath County closes tomorrow at noon.

Klamath County Public Health says dry conditions influenced by drought, low humidity, and wind will make burning dangerous in the next several days.

It says all fires must be extinguished tomorrow by 12 p.m.

“We live in a basin, which means that our weather patterns can find us having inversions keeping the smoke in place, which is not healthy for us,” said PIO for Klamath Co. Public Health, Valeree Lane.

To see a map of the air quality zone, click here.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »