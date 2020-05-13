Klamath Falls arson suspect arrested

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A suspected arsonist was arrested in Klamath Falls.
Police said on Saturday, May 9, there were multiple structure fires reported in the city. Two of the fires reportedly caused substantial damage at Coastal Farm and Ranch and Diamond Home Improvement.
According to investigators, it was determined the fires were purposefully started by an arsonist.
The Klamath Falls Police Department said they were able to identify 46-year-old transient Jason Daniel Smith as a suspect. He was arrested on Tuesday, May 12 for three counts of arson.
The incidents remain under investigation.