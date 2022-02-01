Klamath Falls-based Valhalla Organics wins national award for ‘Outstanding Product’

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore — Locally-owned business Valhalla Organics, was one of 244 recipients nationwide, to receive an award from the Good Food Foundation for one of its products.

The business produces pickles, preserves, and honey. It won a “good food” award on January 14th, for its keto-friendly sweet pickled beets.

According to a press release, “the Good Food Awards highlight the best of the best across the nation in 18 categories, and awards three winners in each region – north, south, east, west, and central.” The business was among a group of nearly 2,000 entries.

“We created the Good Food Awards to highlight the small, local makers doing everything right, whose tremendous contributions are often overlooked,” Sarah Weiner, Executive Director with Good Food Foundation, said. “Valhalla Organics is a true innovator that rose to the top in a blind tasting and met the high sustainability and socially responsibility standards of the Good Food Foundation. We’re honored to award Valhalla Organics as a truly outstanding product rooted in the sort of values we all want to support.”

Valhalla Organics was devastated twice by wildfires separated nearly a year apart. The owners lost their home and mini-farm in Talent to the Almeda fire on September 8th, 2020. The couple moved operations to their Bonanza farm, which was then destroyed in the Cutoff fire back in June of 2021.

RELATED: Valhalla Organics loses farm to Cutoff fire in Bonanza, months after home destroyed in Almeda Fire

Despite the tragedies, the couple says it plans to relocate and purchase a farm in Virginia this spring.

“One thing that we know for sure is that we can build a successful farm and apiary from scratch,” Ruby Reid, owner of Valhalla Organics said. “We didn’t plan to have to uproot our lives and start all over again, but we are confident that we will bounce back from all of the losses, and create the farm we have always wanted.”

Valhalla Organics Valhalla Organics’ website can be found here: