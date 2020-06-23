Klamath Falls family create 5,000 masks for community

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — A family in Klamath Falls put together around 5,000 masks for their community and front line workers.
The Burnett family owns an upholstery shop, which had to close down.
So, they got busy, using their time in quarantine to put together masks for people who needed them.
“We were home and we just thought everybody is short on PPE and our community specifically is extremely short so we turned our entire temp shop into mask making,” said Brad Burnett.
Burnett says they spent 15-18 hours per day sewing.
Their masks went to the local school districts and hospital.
