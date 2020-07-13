Home
Klamath Falls Historical Society hosting ‘Neowise’ comet viewing event

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — A comet viewing event is happening over the next few days in Klamath Falls.

Astronomy enthusiasts can enjoy viewing the comet Neowise from Moore Park.

The event will be offered Monday through Wednesday from sunset to 9 pm.

The Klamath County Historical Society says the comet should be visible with binoculars but telescopes will be provided.

The event is free and social distancing is required.

