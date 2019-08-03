Home
Klamath Falls homicide investigation

Klamath Falls homicide investigation

Local Top Stories , , , , ,

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Police in Klamath Falls have arrested a suspect in connection with an early Saturday morning homicide.

The investigation focuses on a home on Wall Street near Michigan Avenue.

Klamath County District Attorney Eve Costello was notified shortly after 3:am.  “There is an ongoing homicide investigation, the Major Crime Team was activated.  Klamath Falls Police Department is the lead agency on this investigation.”

The name of the victim has not been released, pending notification of relatives.

Police have identified the suspect as 56 year old Timothy McCarter.

The investigation is in the early stages, and details are sketchy.

911 reports indicate there was a fight in the area shortly after 1:30 Saturday morning.

The entire block was sealed off, and officers have been combing the area for evidence and interviewing neighbors.

“If folks know anything, they should call 911 and share whatever they know if they have information, and they are close to the incident.”  Notes Costello.

 

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »