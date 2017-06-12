Klamath Falls inventor designs new propulsion system

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A Klamath Falls man has an invention he believes could be the future of space travel.
David Whitlock built his first working prototype about a year ago. “I’ve been thinking about this, honestly, since I was 14.”
The rules of traditional physics say a hanging bar on which the system is mounted shouldn’t turn, but it does.
An open system is placed inside of a sealed container.
No exhaust, or fans are causing the propulsion.
“Using the open system inside of a sealed container, we’re able to generate an unbalanced net force,” explained Whitlock. “So it will have more force in one direction than the other direction.”
Whitlock believes his invention has practical uses that may sound like space magic. “This is how you do mechanical anti-gravity, this is how you do mechanical reaction-less space drive.”
Whitlock believes the system has extreme potential in the vacuum of space. “It has a top speed of relativity. It can continuously accelerate as long as it has electricity, which means that 90% of light speed is readily available.”
Those speeds could bring planets closer.
“This could get you to Mars in a matter of weeks,” said Whitlock. “Instead of months.”
Only time will tell if we’re witnessing history.
You can find out more about Whitlock’s concept online: www.fül.com