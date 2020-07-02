Klamath Falls man loses wife to Coronavirus

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The husband of a Klamath Falls woman who died Tuesday from Coronavirus is asking the community to wear their masks.
Jack Depew lost his wife Mary to Coronavirus on Tuesday.
She was 73.
‘I got a call early Tuesday morning, told me to get up there real quick.” Depew recalls. “I was with her, she even told me she wasn’t going to make it.”
Jack met Mary at ‘Chicken and Cheers’ tavern, they had been married 9 years.
“I was shooting pool, and she come up and bumped my pool stick on purpose.” Chuckles Depew. “And that’s where we finally met.”
Jack says he caught the disease first. “My fever stayed between 101 and 102 for at least 2 or 3 days, and then the last day when it went up to 104, is when I went into the hospital.”
Jack says he doesn’t know where he may have caught the virus. “Of course, we were going to the store without our masks on, going to these different stores.”
Mary fell ill a short time after Jack.
“She had different symptoms than I did.” Notes Depew. “She had a slight fever, but she was aching and hurting. And everything kind of hurt on her.”
The Depews underwent treatment together. “Matter of fact, when we were both in the hospital together, they took me in her room, and they put us both on IV at the same time, so we could sit with each other.”
Depew is hoping the rest of the community will take preventative measures.
“Do wear those masks.” Asks an emotional Depew. “I was stupid enough not to do it. and so was my wife. And I lost her. And I don’t want to see anybody else lose anybody.”
Our condolences to Mr. Depew, who contacted us Thursday morning about sharing his story.
Klamath County has now had a total of 123 cases of Covid-19.
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s. He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful.
He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand. A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer. In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.
“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain. Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.
When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.