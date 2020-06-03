Home
Klamath Falls Mayor, two council positions up for election

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The office of Klamath Falls Mayor, and two of the city’s five council positions are up for election in November.

Wednesday was the first day for candidates to file for office in Klamath Falls.

The office of Mayor, and Wards 1 and 2 council positions are up for election.

Candidates will want to visit the city administration building at 5th and Klamath .

“There’s a candidate packet, and they would contact me in order to get that.”  Explains City Recorder Nickole Barrington.  “The reason for that is, it’s good to interview people and find out if they live within the city limits for long enough, and / or if they’re in the ward district that they need to be in.”

Phil Studenberg filed Wednesday morning to seek another term to represent Ward 1.

Kendall Bell is moving out of Ward 2, which will leave that position open.

Carol Westfall has filed to pursue another term as Klamath Falls Mayor.

“I just want to make sure that we continue on this path.”  Notes Westfall.  “I see the future as being very bright for our community – and I want to be a part of that.”

Candidates have until August 25th to file for the city positions.

There’s a $25 filing fee for council positions, and a $50 filing fee to run for mayor.

