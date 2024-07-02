Klamath Falls community mourns loss of two girls taken too soon

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. —One man was arrested and an investigation is underway, after a double homicide in Klamath County. According to the Klamath Falls Police Department, it happened Saturday morning on North Hills Drive.

Police say soon after arriving at a reported menacing, shots were heard. One victim died at the scene, another at the hospital. Two others were found with life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The suspect, 20-year-old Elijah Croy was arrested on multiple charges including two counts of murder in the first degree. The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information regarding the case, reach out to Klamath Falls Police.

The two sisters who passed away are 19-year-old Aleeka and 14-year-old Zion Qualls. We’re told the two were more than sisters, they were best friends.

Friends say Aleeka loved to read, always thriving to educate herself. She had plans to attend college in Sacramento this fall. Zion loved to play video games, hang out with friends, and travel.

The two leave behind their father Tashka Qualls, a well-known tattoo artist in Klamath Falls. April Keating works with Qualls and says he’s very close with his girls.

“I don’t know if Tashka is ever going to be the same, I’d like to tell him things will get better but I don’t think anybody ever overcomes losing children,” said Keating.

A GoFundMe has been set up to cover the funeral expenses for Aleeka and Zion. You can find a link to it here.

