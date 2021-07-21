Klamath Falls Native Returns for Festival

KLAMATH FALL, Ore. – A rising star is coming home to Klamath Falls as a featured performer.
Racyne Parker is a country singer and songwriter from the Klamath area.
She’ll be the featured performer for the Klamath Folk Festival hosted at the Ragland theater.
This will make Klamath Folk Festival’s 4th year playing in Klamath Falls.
“It’s going to be such a wonderful thing to bring us all together,” said Racyne Parker, singer & songwriter. “To, you know, just reconnect!”
The Klamath Folk Festival will start this Saturday from 12 pm-6 pm.
