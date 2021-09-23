Klamath Falls park facing potential name change

Amongst the equity task forces suggestions are re-naming Dead Indian Memorial Road and Kit Carson Park.
Carson is known for the westward expansion of the United States, but according to the city’s mayor, he also murdered multiple indigenous people and served as an ‘Indian agent’ for the federal government.
Mayor Carol Westfall says native tribes in the area find the park name offensive.
“I just think it’s a step in the right direction, we certainly don’t want to offend everybody, but we also realize it needs a community-driven solution,” said Mayor Westfall.
She says the task force was a temporary group established only to make its recommendations.
She says another task force could be formed again in the future.
The city council could discuss re-naming the park as soon as next month.
