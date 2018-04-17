Klamath Falls Police hiring

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The Klamath Falls Police Department is taking applications for police officers.
Applicants must be at least 21 years of age, with a high school diploma or equivalent.
NBC5 asked Captain Ryan Brosterhous about he became an officer. “I had a passion for law, and thought about being an attorney at one time, and took a job in the meantime to earn some extra money and become a police officer – and once you do something like this, it’s just something that remains in your blood.”
Law enforcement or military experience is preferred, but not required.
The city will begin reviewing applications May 4th.
There’s also a position open for a property and evidence technician.
You can find out more information here: www.klamathfalls.city/i-want-to/find/city-hall/support-services/human-resources/employment
