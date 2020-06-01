Home
Klamath Falls protests / May 31, 2020

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Tensions ran high on Main Street in Klamath Falls Sunday as protests continued late into the night.

Police say ‘hundreds’ filled the downtown area in response to the death of George Floyd.

Many carried rifles and handguns to protect businesses due to rumors of possible threats of violence and looting from outsiders.

In the end, there were no serious injuries or damages to businesses.

“I think we achieved our goal, and the community’s goal.”  Notes Captain Ryan Brosterhous of the Klamath Falls Police Department.  “A successful exhibition of first amendment rights, as well as second amendment rights – exercising free speech, and it was done so safely.”

Police say several people were arrested for alcohol related offenses, and disorderly conduct.

