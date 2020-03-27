Klamath Falls seeks ideas for business recovery

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The city of Klamath Falls is now officially in a ‘local state of emergency’.
The emergency declaration was made Thursday afternoon.
The move gives City Manger Nathan Cherpeski more leeway in conducting city business during the pandemic.
“They can put temporary policies in place.” Explains Cherpeski. “Exercise some changes in maybe our emergency procurement rules, those kinds of things.”
During an online meeting, City Council voted to give $10,000 to the Klamath / Lake Counties Food Bank.
$25,000 will be used to help local restaurants.
“$100,000, we’re soliciting ideas from our citizens for how to put that to use.” Cherpeski points out. “We’ll put that out via social media, a press release with a link on how to do that.”
Cherpeski notes the first virtual online meeting was a learning experience for the city. “It wasn’t a train wreck, but we may have lost the caboose.”
The city is now taking suggestions on how $100,000 would be best spent to support local businesses.
You’ll find those virtual ‘suggestion boxes’ here: www.klamathfalls.city
And here: www.facebook.com/TheCityofKlamathFalls
The ‘suggestion box’ will be available until April 10th.
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s. He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful.
He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand. A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer. In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.
“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain. Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.
When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.