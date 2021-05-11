Klamath Falls State Rep: Warner Creek Prison Facility will stay open

LAKE COUNTY, Ore. — Governor Brown announced this afternoon the Warner Creek Correctional Facility in Lake County isn’t closing, in order to protect the local economy.
In a press release, State Representative E. Werner Reschke (R-Klamath Falls) says more than 100 Lake County residents work at the facility with family members in the local schools, businesses, and community.
Closing the prison would mean hundreds of residents would need to relocate and find new jobs.
State Rep. E. Werner Reschke said in the press release:
I want to thank Governor Brown for making the right call by keeping the Warner Creek Correctional Facility open. This was a group effort and will be a relief for the people who rely on these family-wage jobs with good healthcare.
Lawmakers previously said closing the prison would help maintain the state’s $9 billion dollar school fund.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.