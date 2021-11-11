Klamath Falls transitional housing facility hosts ribbon cutting

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. —The ribbon-cutting to celebrate the start of what’s called Project Homefront and Restorative Justice Center, took place in Klamath Falls Wednesday. Last year, the legislature allocated funds for a Project Turnkey to take older motels, and turn them into housing.

The facility is located on Highway 97, the former Oregon 8 Motel, which will be used for a series of different housing needs.

Commissioner Derrick DeGroot, says uses include wildfire displacement, behavioral health needs, and transitional housing for people coming out of the corrections system.

“We’re very excited about getting the project off the ground and using it for its intended use, to create homes for people and get them transitioned into the community,” said Commissioner DeGroot.

Community corrections will oversee the site. Commissioner DeGroot says with the large need, he’s hopeful residents will start to use the property right away.