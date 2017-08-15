Home
Klamath Falls woman sentenced on murder, abuse of corpse

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A Klamath Falls woman is sentenced to life in prison in connection with a grisly murder.

Sheyanna Lisa Ray pleaded ‘guilty’ last month to the murder of David White as part of a settlement agreement.

White’s body was found behind a home on Orchard Avenue late last year.

“She admitted to strangling him.  She then left his body in the house for a couple of days, or an undetermined amount of time,” stated Klamath County District Attorney Eve Costello.  “Then decided to dismember the body, attempted to burn it, and put it in a trash can.”

Ray did not make any statement in response to her sentence for murder, and abuse of a corpse.

D.A. Costello notes that Ms. Ray’s mental status was evaluated.  “It’s my understanding that they did complete an evaluation, but she didn’t rise to the level of being unable to appreciate the criminality of her conduct.”

Members of the victim’s family were also in the courtroom, but declined making any statement to the court, or the media.

“It was disturbing, definitely,” said Costello on the homicide. “But most murders are.”

Ms. Ray will not be eligible for parole until she has served 25 years and 7 months in prison.

The additional 7 months is due to the charge of abuse of a corpse.

