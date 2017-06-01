Klamath National Forest and Cal Fire prepare for fire season

YREKA, Calif. — Monday marked the official start of fire season in Siskiyou County.
In preparation, Cal Fire and the Klamath National Forest held a meeting to discuss and inform members of the public and cooperating agencies what resources are available in the event a fire does break out.
“The Klamath National Forest forest supervisor, Patty Grantham and the unit chief Phil Lanzo decided a couple years ago to come together to the public and let them know we are one team. We do help each other out in Siskiyou County, so why not give the speech as one team to the public.”
Some advice for homeowners, make sure there’s a defensible space around your home. If there is a fire approaching, don’t wait, evacuate.