Klamath water leaders craft plans to fill Upper Klamath Lake

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. —The Klamath Water Users Association says its created a plan to fill Upper Klamath Lake, amid the ongoing drought. The plan is outlined in a letter to the federal government.

It says taking action now would result in a significant reduction in river flows compared to current levels. The KWUA says that means reducing one-third of the current flow.

The organization says there are a lot of competing demands on Upper Klamath Lake in the spring and summer months for fish and farms.

“We believe that that reduction in river flows can occur, should occur and needs to occur because the impacts to doing otherwise and not filling up upper Klamath Lake are so severe that’s an outcome we can’t afford to repeat,” said Moss Driscoll with the KWUA.

The Bureau of Reclamation is the agency responsible for controlling the rate of releases out of Upper Klamath Lake.

