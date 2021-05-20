Klamath Water User Assoc. grateful for U.S. Representatives support

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — The Klamath Water Users Association says its grateful for the support of its representatives.
Deputy Director of the Klamath Water Users Association, Mark Johnson, says $40,000,000 in the bill would go to farmers.
He says it would allow them to break even, at the least.
He says the drought this year is worse than he’s ever seen it before.
“This will be the first year since I want to say, 1907, there hasn’t been water in the ‘A Canal’. It’s a lack of surface water, it’s a second year coming off a drought, we weren’t off to a good start to begin with,” said Johnson.
Johnson says outside of agriculture, 1,800 residential wells are being affected by the empty ‘A Canal’.
He says little funding is left to help the community out and he says it’s not enough to solve the problem.
