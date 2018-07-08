Klamathon Fire continues to grow, but crews making progress

SISKIYOU COUNTY, CAL. — The more than 2,300 fire personnel battling the Kalmathon fire at the Calfornia-Oregon border are making progress despite its growth.
In a briefing Sunday morning, CAL FIRE says the fire has now grown to 30,500 acres and is now 25% contained. The fire continues to spread into the Klamath National Forest but growing to the southeast, as well.
The communities of Hornbrook, CA, Hilt, CA, and Colestin, OR continue to be threatened by the fire. In total, around 800 structures are currently threatened and 72 structures have been destroyed. 9 appear to have been damaged but not deemed a total loss.
A total of three firefighters have been injured, including Brandon Feller. Feller was actively fighting the flames in Siskiyou County on July 5th, when his engine was burned over, and he sustained severe burns to his face. CAL FIRE says he remains in high spirits.
Fire investigators say the cause still has yet to be determined.