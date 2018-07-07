Klamathon Fire surpassed 21,000+ acres

SISKIYOU COUNTY, CAL. — CAL FIRE said Saturday morning that the Klamathon Fire has grown to 21,803 acres and remains at 5% containment.
More than 1,000 firefighters are now battling the blaze after California Governor Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency because of the fire. The number of firefighters is expected to rise by the end of Saturday.
The Klamathon Fire, which started Thursday afternoon continues to threaten more than 500 structures. The CAL FIRE Black Mountain Repeater and Verizon cellular towers on Horn Peak are also threatened, in addition to the Yreka Western Railroad.
Fire behavior specialists believe that there is a high potential for the blaze to grow and spread into the Klamath National Forest, Rogue River – Siskiyou National Forest and Jackson County, OR, as well as private timberlands.
Around 750 residents have been evacuated with evacuation centers still open at Jackson Street Elementary in Yreka and Ashland High School in Ashland. The Siskiyou Golden Fair remains open for large animals.
During a Friday afternoon press conference, fire officials announced that the fire had crossed across the Oregon border.
The cause remains under investigation.