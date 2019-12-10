Knute Buehler announces he’s running for Congress

BEND, Ore. — Knute Buehler announced he’s running for Congress.
In October, the former state representative and Oregon gubernatorial candidate said he was considering running for Oregon’s Second Congressional District seat. That seat is currently held by Congressman Greg Walden, who announced he is not seeking re-election.
Buehler, a Republican, said he would make a decision on running after he spoke to family and supporters.
On December 10, Buehler officially announced his candidacy for the Second Congressional District.
“Many Oregonians are tired of being disrespected or ignored by Portland liberals and elite D.C. politicians. In Congress, I will defend the values, rights and jobs threatened by the powerful arm of big government. I will be a conservative voice for the people and place I call home,” said Buehler.
Buehler represented Bend in the Oregon House of Representatives from 2015 to 2019. The Republican gubernatorial nominee lost to Governor Kate Brown in 2018.