La Clinica breaks ground on its new Acute Care Clinic

MEDFORD, Ore. – La Clinica hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for its new Acute Care Clinic Facility in Medford on April 27th.

Organizers said about a hundred people showed up to celebrate the construction of La Clinica’s newest clinic.

La Clinica said their old facility is the only urgent care facility they have for their 30,000 patients and was converted from a storage facility to provide patient care during the pandemic.

Since then, the facility has become crowded, this new facility will double its capacity for patients so they can receive care when they need it.

“We are so excited to see this project start, we have been dreaming about expanding our acute care services for nearly two years so to get to this moment when the machinery is here and they are literally going to break ground on Monday, we’re all thrilled,” said Maria Ramos Underwood, Chief Development Officer with La Clinica.

Underwood said the new facility will provide the same care as their old clinic as well as x-ray and ultrasound capabilities.

The old clinic will be remodeled into a pharmacy and processing lab.

