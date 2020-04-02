Home
La Clinica opens mobile health center near Hawthorne Park

MEDFORD, Ore. — The La Clinica Mobile Health Center is open and set-up in Medford to help accommodate the homeless.

The mobile health center is currently located in the Medford Senior Center parking lot near Hawthorne Park.

Aside from dental, the team lead for the center says they are providing most services.

“We do have all of our medical services that we’re offering. So we can do all of our testing, our labs, we can do wound care, whatever it might be,” said team lead, Robert Baumann.

The mobile center is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 am until 4 pm for the foreseeable future.

To locate the mobile center, call 541-512-3922.

