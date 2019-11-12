La Clinica opens pharmacy at Phoenix location

PHOENIX, Ore. — La Clinica has opened its first low-cost pharmacy at their location in Phoenix off South Pacific Highway.
The non-profit family health care center says its pharmacy offers affordable medication to customers. An insulin pen that could sell for $360 elsewhere is available for $30 here.
“We know that like transportation can be a challenge. You don’t have to go somewhere else. This is a place they’re already coming for their medical care and then if they do need a prescription they can just pick it up at the same time and the same place,” Anita Burke, La Clinica, said.
According to La Clinica, with the pharmacy on-site pharmacists are in constant communication with health providers to ensure patients get the best care. A second pharmacy location will be opening at their wellness center in Medford in January.
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.