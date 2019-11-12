La Clinica opens pharmacy at Phoenix location

Home
PHOENIX, Ore. — La Clinica has opened its first low-cost pharmacy at their location in Phoenix off South Pacific Highway.

The non-profit family health care center says its pharmacy offers affordable medication to customers. An insulin pen that could sell for $360 elsewhere is available for $30 here.

“We know that like transportation can be a challenge. You don’t have to go somewhere else. This is a place they’re already coming for their medical care and then if they do need a prescription they can just pick it up at the same time and the same place,” Anita Burke, La Clinica, said.

According to La Clinica, with the pharmacy on-site pharmacists are in constant communication with health providers to ensure patients get the best care. A second pharmacy location will be opening at their wellness center in Medford in January.

