Lake Co. Commissioners looking to save prison

LAKEVIEW, Ore. – Lake Co. Commissioners are creating a group to save Warner Creek Correctional Facility.
The group calls itself the Warner Creek Coalition. It says if the prison shuts down there will be a catastrophic downfall to Lakeview and the surrounding area. The prison is one of it’s biggest employers.
“It would stop the spending, a large portion of spending in our local restaurants, our hardware store, our local family-owned car dealership,” said Jessica Bogardus, Executive Director of the Lake County Chamber of Commerce.
The group says the prison could shut down as early as next year.
Lawmakers say the discussion about the prisons would help maintain the 9-billion dollar school fund. The closures are just one part of a list of possible solutions to bridge the state’s deficit.
