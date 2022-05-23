Lake levels in Jackson co. improve, officials preparing for busy summer with Lost Creek nearly full

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore — Following several days of wet weather in March and April of this year, some lake levels across Jackson county have drastically improved, just in time for summer.

Lost Creek Lake is about 97% full and is expected to be filled within the next few days. Jackson County Roads and Parks expects the marina to be very busy this summer.

“Boy it turned around in about a six week period, so we’re ramping up,” Steve Lambert, director of Jackson County Roads and Parks, said. “We got our boats out and our marina staff out. We’re ready for customers to show up and use the lake, that hasn’t been full for a few years.”

As of Monday, Agate lake is 100% full. Despite Lost Creek and Agate receiving critical rain, the reservoirs at Howard Prairie and Emigrant are not expected to rise. Howard Prairie is currently 16% full, and Emigrant is 28%. Below are the current reservoir levels.

Agate: 100% full

Fish Lake: 46% full

Fourmile Lake: 32% full

Emigrant : 28% full

Hyatt: 18% full

Howard Prairie: 16% full