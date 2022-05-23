Lake levels in Jackson co. improve, officials preparing for busy summer with Lost Creek nearly full

Anthony Carter
Posted by Anthony Carter May 23, 2022

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore — Following several days of wet weather in March and April of this year, some lake levels across Jackson county have drastically improved, just in time for summer.

Lost Creek Lake is about 97% full and is expected to be filled within the next few days. Jackson County Roads and Parks expects the marina to be very busy this summer.

“Boy it turned around in about a six week period, so we’re ramping up,” Steve Lambert, director of Jackson County Roads and Parks, said. “We got our boats out and our marina staff out.  We’re ready for customers to show up and use the lake, that hasn’t been full for a few years.”

RELATED: Jackson Co. lake levels below 10%, going to be a ‘tough year’ Watermaster says

As of Monday, Agate lake is 100% full. Despite Lost Creek and Agate receiving critical rain, the reservoirs at Howard Prairie and Emigrant are not expected to rise. Howard Prairie is currently 16% full, and Emigrant is 28%.  Below are the current reservoir levels.
Agate: 100% full
Fish Lake: 46% full
Fourmile Lake: 32% full
Emigrant : 28% full
Hyatt: 18% full
Howard Prairie: 16% full

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags:
Anthony Carter
Anthony Carter
View More Posts
Anthony Carter is a reporter for NBC5 News. He grew up in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and graduated from Elizabethtown College in 2019. Anthony started his career as a print journalist, covering New York sports and the NBA Draft. He then started his own sports podcast and website covering the Arena Football League. Anthony moved to the Rogue Valley in 2019 as a news producer before joining the NBC5 News family. Anthony likes to workout at the gym, play basketball, and root for his Atlanta Hawks and New York Jets. Want to connect with Anthony? send him an email: [email protected]
Skip to content