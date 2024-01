KLAMATH FALLS, Ore.- Lake of the Woods’ Annual Kite Festival is canceled this year.

The Lake of the Woods Mountain Lodge and Resort announced the cancellation on January 16th through Facebook. The event usually takes place on the second weekend of February. This would have been the sixth Annual Kite Fest.

NBC5 reached out to Lake of the Woods as to why the festival is canceled but haven’t heard anything back yet.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.