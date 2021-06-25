Lake of the Woods expects record number of visitors during scorching weekend

MEDFORD, Ore.– Lake of the Woods resort is seeing a major influx of business.
George Gregory, owner of the resort, says he’s already seeing record breaking business. He says by 10:15 am on fathers day, the parking lot was full. He expects it to be even busier this weekend.
Along with the governor’s recent announcement about reducing covid regulations, he says the next couple of weeks are going to be unlike any other.
“We’ve been planning for a busy fourth of July for a while. We’re usually booked a year in advance for that so we know that’s going to be the busiest day of the year, but with the hot weather, we fully anticipate this weekend is going to be really busy.”
Gregory advises anyone wanting to visit the lake to get on the road quickly. He says he wouldn’t be surprised to see the parking lot completely filled by 10 o’clock Saturday morning, and even earlier on Sunday.
