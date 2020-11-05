Lake of the Woods has record breaking summer

KLAMATH COUNTY, ORE — Lake of the Woods had a record-breaking Summer.
Lake of the Woods owner, George Gregory says the business in its 98th year is booming.
“I think one day, in particular, we had 150 cars parked out on the entrance road coming in from the highway,” said Gregory.
Initially, the resort was unsure of it’s scheduled opening in the Spring. After working with the state and forest service, the resort opened in May, just two weeks behind schedule.
“The first month that we were open, it was kind of a learning experience to find out how to do things and train everybody for the extra cleaning and all the precautions,” said Gregory.
The resort ended up managing to stay at maximum occupancy every weekend since labor day.
With people staycationing, the quiet mountain lake proved to be the perfect getaway for many.
While they had their challenges, Gregory says they learned to manage their way through new COVID-19 guidelines.
The facility is currently working toward operating on a year-long basis. All other facilities are open except for the campgrounds.