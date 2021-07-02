Home
Lake Shastina residents returning home

LAKE SHASTINA, Ore. – As of 6 pm Thursday, residents in Lake Shastina and Carrick are allowed to return home, according to the Lake Shastina Fire Dept. The evacuation order is being downgraded to an evacuation warning.

However, road closures on Highway 97 remain closed at Weed Blvd. to through traffic due to the fire damage on the roadway. Residents wishing to return home should plan other routes, such as Airport Road in Gazelle to Jackson Ranch Road, as well as Country Road A-12 to Big Springs Road. Residents are asked to drive with caution due to smokey conditions. There may be fire flare-ups along the east side of US 97.

The following areas remain under an evacuation order:

  • North along Hwy 97 to Country Rd. A-12.
  • Community Juniper Valley off Big Springs Rd. from Hwy 97 to McDonald Ln.
  • Mt. Shasta Vista Subdivision
  • Country Rd. A-12 North and South
  • Harry Cash Rd.
  • Four Corners to Hart Rd.

