Landslide completely blocks road in Coos County

Posted by Lauren Pretto January 22, 2024

MEDFORD, Ore.- A landslide completely blocks a road in Coos County.

N. Bank Lane in between Bandon and Coquille runs along the side of Highway 42. According to Shelley Snow of ODOT, this road is often used as an alternative route for the highway. She says landslides are pretty frequent in Oregon.

“Well, Oregonians are certainly no strangers to landslides, especially folks who live in our coast range,” Snow told NBC5, “There could be any combination of factors that come together and cause an unstable slope to finally say ‘Ooh, I’m gone'”.

Snow says it’s up to Coos County to fix this road and they’ve already put signs up saying the road is closed. NBC5 reached out to Coos County to ask about plans to fix the road but haven’t heard back yet.

For now, the time frame as to when the road will reopen is unknown.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Lauren Pretto
View More Posts
NBC5 News Reporter Lauren Pretto grew up in Livermore, California and attended University of California, Santa Cruz, graduating with a double major in Film/Digital Media and Literature with a concentration in Creative Writing. Lauren is a lover of books, especially Agatha Christie and Gothic novels. When her nose isn't buried in a book, she knits, bakes, and writes.
Skip to content