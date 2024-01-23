Landslide completely blocks road in Coos County

MEDFORD, Ore.- A landslide completely blocks a road in Coos County.

N. Bank Lane in between Bandon and Coquille runs along the side of Highway 42. According to Shelley Snow of ODOT, this road is often used as an alternative route for the highway. She says landslides are pretty frequent in Oregon.

“Well, Oregonians are certainly no strangers to landslides, especially folks who live in our coast range,” Snow told NBC5, “There could be any combination of factors that come together and cause an unstable slope to finally say ‘Ooh, I’m gone'”.

Snow says it’s up to Coos County to fix this road and they’ve already put signs up saying the road is closed. NBC5 reached out to Coos County to ask about plans to fix the road but haven’t heard back yet.

For now, the time frame as to when the road will reopen is unknown.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.