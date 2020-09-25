Home
Lane Co. missing woman's car found

Lane Co. missing woman’s car found

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The car of a missing a Lane Co. woman was found outside of Merlin. Her disappearance is catching national media attention.

A 45-year-old Fauna Frey was reported missing on July 5, 2020.

Josephine Co. Sheriff Dave Daniel confirmed his deputies found her blue jeep in the Galice-Merlin area Thursday morning. However, Frey is still missing.

The Lane Co. woman was last seen in Grants Pass at the end of June. Deputies say Frey was in Grants Pass visiting her late brother’s friend and then she disappeared.

Frey’s family has hired a private investigator to help with the case.

If you have any information on her whereabouts call the Josephine Co. Sheriff’s Office at 541-474-5123.

