Large aircraft lands at Medford Airport

MEDFORD, Ore. — A very large commercial plane has made a stop at Rogue Valley International Medford Airport.
Chris Schuldt, Vice President, Marketing & Aviation Center of Excellence at Erickson Incorporated confirmed with NBC5 News the large aircraft was an Antonov AN 124. The large plane flew into the airport on Wednesday.
The aircraft is designed for long-range delivery and airdropping of heavy and large-size cargo, including machines, and equipment.
Erickson Incorporated said the large plane will be loading up a helicopter and will be departing around 8 a.m. Friday morning. Schuldt said more information will be provided about the large aircraft’s trip in the next few weeks.
