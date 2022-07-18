Last day of The Jackson County Fair was a huge success

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Thousands visited the fairgrounds on July 17th for one last day of fun at The Jackson County Fair.

To celebrate its last day the fair had free admission for anyone wanting to get one last ride before things wrapped up for the year.

Organizers tell us this year’s turnout was much bigger than last year, averaging about 10-thousand more people as of Saturday night.

“At the end of the day, what’s important to us is did everybody have a great time. They’ve been eating food they’ve been drinking drinks, they’ve been enjoying the concerts they’ve been riding rides, the carnival has seen an uptick in all the wrist bands so everybody is saying that absolutely, it is definitely a success,” said Helen Baker of the Jackson County Expo.

Baker says she was happy to see so many smiling faces having the time of their lives at the fair. She says she is excited to bring more entertainment to the valley next year.