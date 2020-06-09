Last of State Park campgrounds to open June 9

Plenty of locals have been laying low and staying home during the pandemic. After months, many are now eager to get outside and enjoy the beautiful outdoors.
Luckily, some state parks will be reopening June 9th. However, according to state park officials, there are a few things to know before campers pack their tents.
Joseph Stewart Park, along with 26 other state campgrounds will be open for limited camping on Tuesday, June 9th.
“We’re not going to have all of the services we normally do. We have restrooms open in almost every park but showers are going to be in short supply,” said Chris Havel from Oregon State Parks and Rec.
He also said campers need to be more self-reliant than they are used to.
“Reduce the amount of trash that you produce in the first place and bag and remove as much of it as you can on your own,” said Havel.
He says the department is excited to open campgrounds but it needs help from campers.
“We don’t really have the staff to keep up with the landscaping and the cleaning we normally do,” said Havel.
Campgrounds in Jackson County are dealing with the same lack of staff. Its campgrounds opened in May.
“As people start to come back out we’re able to manage our budget with not as big of a hit,” said Steve Lambert, the Jackson County Park Manager.
He said despite the rainy weather over the past few weekends, reopening has gone well.
“Folks seem to really be listening to the [COVID-19] recommendations and taking them in stride. They’re behaving themselves and we’re pleased with that,” said Lambert.
With plenty of summer left, there is still time for campers, hikers and boaters alike to get outside and enjoy Mother Nature.
It is recommended to make a reservation online when using state or county campgrounds.
Below are the state parks that open on June 9.
Southern, Central and Eastern Oregon
- The Cove Palisades, southwest of Madras
- Prineville Reservoir, southeast of Prineville
- Smith Rock, northeast of Redmond (bivouac tent camping only)
- Deschutes River, east of The Dalles
- LaPine, south of Bend (campground and rustic cabins open)
- Tumalo, north of Bend
- Collier Memorial, north of Klamath Falls
- Joseph Stewart, northeast of Medford
- Wallowa Lake, southeast of Enterprise
- Farewell Bend, southeast of Huntington
- Clyde Holliday, near John Day
Coast
- Fort Stevens, near Astoria
- Cape Lookout, near Tillamook (Loops A & B closed)
- Nehalem Bay, south of Cannon Beach
- Beverly Beach, north of Newport
- South Beach, south of Newport
- Jessie M. Honeyman, south of Florence
- William M. Tugman, south of Reedsport
- Sunset Bay, near Coos Bay (B Loop closed)
- Bullards Beach, north of Bandon: (Horse camp closed)
- Humbug Mountain, south of Port Orford
- Harris Beach, in Brookings
Willamette Valley and Columbia River Gorge
- Silver Falls, east of Salem (sites A47, A50, A71 closed; Howard Creek Horse Campground open)
- Detroit Lake, east of Salem
- Champoeg, near Newberg
- Cascara Campground at Fall Creek State Recreation Area, east of Eugene
- Memaloose, near The Dalles
NBC5 News reporter Madison LaBerge graduated Magna Cum Laude from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Madison is originally from Albuquerque, New Mexico.
She is excited to live in the Pacific Northwest. She can’t get over “how green everything is!” When Madison is not at work, she looks for new and exciting cooking recipes and explores Southern Oregon.
Feel free to send her story ideas or the address of your favorite Mexican food restaurant!