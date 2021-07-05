Lava Fire evacuation orders downgraded

WEED, Calif. – People living near the Lava Fire can now return home.
The lightning-caused wildfire was first reported on Friday, June 25 about 3.5 miles northeast of Weed and 4.5 miles southeast of Lake Shastina in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest.
The fire was kept to under 2,000 acres the weekend after it started. However, the fire grew rapidly in the following days. By Monday, June 5, the fire was estimated to be 24,974 acres in size and 70% contained.
Evacuation orders for Lake Shastina and Carrick were downgraded on June 1. However, several areas remained under evacuation order until July 4, when all remaining orders were downgraded to warnings.
Highway 97 remains closed between Weed and Dorris. Visit http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/ for road updates.
An interactive evacuation map is available HERE.
For the latest updates, visit https://www.facebook.com/ShastaTrinityNF